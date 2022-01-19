Admiral R. Hari Kumar mourns INS Ranvir victims

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Wednesday termed Tuesday evening's accident aboard warship INS Ranvir as "unfortunate".



"The Indian Navy and all personnel extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident. We fully stand by them in this difficult time," said Admiral Kumar.



At least 3 naval sailors were killed and 11 injured in the blast onboard the destroyer INS Ranvir in the Mumbai harbour.



They are: Arvind kumar Mahatam Singh, 38, Signal & Communications, Surendrakumar S. Waliya, 47, Sports PT Master and Krushnakumar Gopirav, 46, Anti Submarine Instructor.



Their bodies have been sent to Sir J J. Hospital while a board of enquiry has been instituted to probe the incident, said an official spokesperson.



The injured are: P.V. Reddy, 23, Yogeshkumar Gupta, 36, Gopaal Yadav, 21, Shubham Dev, 20, Hari Kumar, 22, Shailendra Yadav, 22, Tanmay Dar, 22, L. Surendrajit Singh, 39, Komendra Singh, 24, Avinash Varma, 22 and Kapil, 21.



INS Ranvir was on a cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, from Nov 2021 and was due to return to its base port shortly.



The fourth of the five Rajput-Class destroyers, the warship was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Oct 28, 1986.



