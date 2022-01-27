Administrators, make the appointment: Berry calls for Langer's retention as head coach

Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Former South Australia head coach Darren Berry believes that Cricket Australia (CA) should re-appoint Justin Langer as the head coach of the men's national side. Langer had taken over as head coach from Darren Lehmann in May 2018 in the aftermath of the 'Sandpapergate' in South Africa.



But in the last 12 months, Langer's role had come under scrutiny especially with Australia losing the T20I series in West Indies and Bangladesh with CA coming out publically in support of him. From there onwards, Australia won the men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and blanked England 4-0 in the recent Ashes campaign at home.



With his contract coming to an end, there have been talks about him not getting an extension. But Berry thinks otherwise. "If it was my decision it's no question. Of course, he is. They won the Ashes, they won the World Cup. He's hard, he's tough. The reason why we got him in there is now the reason they're saying they want him out. Give me a break," said Berry on SEN Dwayne's World radio show.



Berry, who was associated with Rajasthan Royals in the 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has demanded for Langer's re-appointment as the head coach on the basis of results in the last few months. "Administrators, make the appointment. Don't let the players run the show. The coach has done a great job, he's now got good support staff around him. It's not even a discussion, please. Justin Langer should be re-appointed."



Earlier, former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist publicly questioned CA over the delay in re-appointing Langer, whose contract runs out in June this year, as the head coach.



As of now, Langer has taken a leave from coaching duties ahead of Australia's five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in February. Australia's next overseas assignment is a tour of Pakistan in March for three Tests, as many ODIs and one T20I.



