Adivi Sesh on 'Major': 'Important to me that his story be shown in theatres'

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who has been waiting for his upcoming movie 'Major' to hit the screens, pens down a heartfelt note on the occasion of Republic Day. As the 'Kshanam' actor reflects on the beautiful moments spent with 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, he shares some pictures on his social media handles. Sesh also pens a note about the release struggles being faced by the 'Major' team and explains that he only wants the movie to be out when it is safe for everyone to watch it in the theaters.



"On this #RepublicDay I reflect on some beautiful moments I spent with #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan's parents, @ NSG base #Mumbai", Adivi Sesh's note reads.



Sesh's emotional note also reads, "It's important to me that his story be shown in theaters across the country, at a time when its truly safe. No waves threatening public health."



"No theatres closed in cities like #Delhi. This is what he would want I feel. Safety. Protection. Of his people. Of his country. He was always a Soldier first. :) I'm thankful to find a small place in the hearts of his parents. His family", Sesh wrote, concluding his Republic Day post.



Sesh is seen having a wonderful time with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, as featured in the pictures shared by him.



Sesh, who portrays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Mahesh Babu's 'Major- The Movie', has always maintained a close relationship with the martyr's family.



'Major' was supposed to hit the screens earlier, but is now postponed due to the uncertain times of the Covid pandemic.



--IANS

py/dc/svn







