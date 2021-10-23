Aditya Roy Kapur's impromptu performance goes viral

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently in Delhi, shooting for his upcoming action film, the Hindi remake of 'Thadam'. While fans were already excited about his association with the project, the actor gave them another reason to rejoice.



Aditya broke into an impromptu solo performance with his guitar after the pack up of 'Thadam' on the streets of Delhi'.



And as expected, the internet went berserk.



Several clips from Aditya's performance have gone viral as they continue to make rounds on the internet. Dressed in smart casuals; a simple white t-shirt, a pair of denims and sneakers, the 'Aashiqui 2' star not just treated his fans with his guitar performance but also his magical voice.



He crooned a few melodies as he strummed his way to the hearts of the listeners.



Talking about 'Thadam' remake, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a young man. Confusion arises when the key accused in the murder is found to have a doppelganger.



The Hindi version of the film is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar and stars Aditya and Mrunal Thakur. While Mrunal plays a tough as nails cop in the film, Aditya will be essaying a double role for the first time.



Apart from this, Aditya is also set to star in another out-and-out action drama titled, 'OM: The Battle Within' where he will be paired opposite 'Dil Bechara' fame Sanjana Sanghi.



