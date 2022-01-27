Aditya Narayan announces his NFT

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANSlife) Aditya Narayan, a popular musician, actor, and TV host, has recently stated that his NFT drops (non-fungible tokens) will be available on DeSpace Protocol soon. The musician revealed the news on social media in partnership with DeSpace Protocol, a blockchain platform that supports multi-layer currencies and NFT cards, merging governance, improved Yield Farming, and NFT Mining capabilities into one protocol. To put it another way, the one-of-a-kind product aggregates across chains to bring the many platforms together.







Narayan is predicted to generate a lot of interest in his NFTs among his fans due to his popularity and large following both online and offline. On Instagram, he has over 2.2 million followers, while on Facebook, he has around 4 million. He has also appeared in various Bollywood films and is a prominent TV programme host, in addition to being a playback singer.



Talking about his NFT plans, Narayan said, "I am very happy to partner with DeSpace Protocol to introduce my NFT drop. I think, with its significant global experience in the NFT and DeFi space, this is the best platform to live my NFT dreams."



Obasi Francis, Co-Founder and CEO of DeSpace, said: "We are glad to partner with Mr. Aditya Narayan for his NFT drop launch. With his huge popularity among the youth, the launch is set to be a massive success."



It is amazing to see Indian celebrities, both from the cinema and television spaces, embrace blockchain and NFTs. Further, DeSpace is here to revolutionise the fast-growing space and make it all more comprehensive and convenient," the CEO added.



Mr. Micky Irons, Chief Marketing Officer, DeSpace, added, "This is just the beginning. The craze among fans for these NFT collectibles in the crypto world by their favourite celebs makes us prouder of our platform, DeSpace. It's our pleasure to collaborate with Mr. Narayan. And many more are coming."



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb

