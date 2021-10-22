Aditya Chopra comes up with teaser of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Yash Raj Films' memorable 'Bunty Aur Babli' is returning with its second instalment after a wait of 16 years. The teaser of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' released Friday and it has sent the audience into a frenzy for two reasons.



Firstly, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 12 years and secondly, the film will see another set of 'Bunty Aur Babli' in the form of Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.



The rib-tickling comedy brings together two sets of con artists who belong to different generations, against each other. How they try to prove who is the better pair by one-upping the other forms the crux of the story.



The innovative teaser takes no time in establishing this rivalry as we see the two pairs of con artists mercilessly troll each other. The moment the film's teaser hit the internet, it became a huge sensation. Audiences were in for a sweet nostalgia along with a healthy dose of humour that draws itself from the rivalry between the two rival pairs.



The superbly crafted teaser left many wondering as to who came up with this idea.



Well now, we have learnt that it was Aditya Chopra, who came up with the brilliant idea of introducing the film in a unique way through its teaser which by the way has no footage from the film. It seldom happens that a teaser doesn't make any use of its film's footage and that's what makes this teaser from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' all the more special.



Spilling the beans, Rani Mukerji reveals, "It was actually Adi's idea to set up 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' as a hilarious war of supremacy between two pairs of con-artists with a teaser that won't have any film footage! He conceptualised it and he wrote it. He wanted us to troll each other. It's amazing to see the reaction to the teaser because we had so much fun shooting it!"



The teaser hinted that the film's trailer will be released on October 25. While Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the original Bunty a.k.a. Rakesh, Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising her role of Vimmy a.k.a. Babli in the second instalment of the film.



Siddhant Chaturvedi, who left the audience swooning over with his performance in 'Gully Boy', will be playing the new Bunty alongside talented actress Sharvari, who makes her foray into Bollywood with her character of the new Babli in this film.



Helmed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yashraj Films, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to hit screens worldwide on November 19.



--IANS

aa/kr