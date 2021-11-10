Adele reveals heartbreak in new single 'Hold On'

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Grammy winning-singer Adele, who is set to release new album '30' on November 19, has opened up about her heartbreak and the end of her marriage on new song 'Hold On'.



Adele has unveiled her new single as the soundtrack to Amazon's new Christmas advert, and she bares her soul while singing about her split from ex Simon Konecki in the emotional lyrics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



At one point, she sings: "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress."



And in another line, she adds: "Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open and swallow me whole."



She then croons: "Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on. I will survive."



In the Amazon advert, a young woman is seen struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Adele has already been honest about how she wrote about the breakdown of her marriage to Konecki and hopes it can help their son Angelo, nine.



She previously said: "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.



"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."



