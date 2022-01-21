Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, blames Covid

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Adele's Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to begin from January 21 at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel, has been postponed indefinitely after it ran into Covid induced production delays, reports Variety.



As per Variety, the artist took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers through a tearful video.



She wrote: "All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon."



In the video, the 'Rolling In The Deep' hit maker can be seen apologising to her fans as she makes an announcement about the rescheduling of the tour.



She says: "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."



Adele adds: "Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. I'm gutted I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. I'm really, really sorry."



She ends the video by saying: "We're going to reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now," she concluded, "and I'm gonna finish my show and get it to where it's supposed to be. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry."



The new dates for the tour are expected to be announced soon.



