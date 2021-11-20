Add a pinch of Turmeric to your Winter Diet!

By Yashna Garg

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANSlife) Winters are one of the most splendid times of the year. Delicious baked goods, coupled with a cup of hot chocolate, are an absolute treat. The winter season brings us closer to family and friends over festive celebrations. Nevertheless, winters are harsh and can take a toll on one's health. While being in a festive mood, it is essential not to forget to keep yourself warm and watch out for potential infections.





The holiday season sees an exchange of many gifts. To enjoy the holiday spirit thoroughly, you must stay healthy. Turmeric is a magic ingredient that can be used almost in every dish and helps you to remain healthy. It works as an antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral that works as an immunity booster.



Here are some exclusive benefits of adding turmeric to your winter diet:



Physical Ailments: Turmeric is a natural substance found on the earth. Its healing properties include relief from common winter sinus, painful joints, indigestion, and cold and cough. For instant relief, you can add a pinch of turmeric to drinks like milk and tea. Daily consumption of turmeric can also help control blood sugar levels.



Winters: The holiday season is a joyous time, and we tend to indulge in alcohol and other unhealthy food items. What we call "holiday weight" can be unidentified health issues by the end of the season. A hint of turmeric can go a long way towards improving liver function. Turmeric is an antioxidant that benefits the body from the inside out.



To survive the harsh winters, one must consume foods rich in fats and proteins. We also consume hot beverages that may be soothing but upset the digestive system. Turmeric adds flavour to food and aids digestion. Consuming food with turmeric also gives a healthy glow to your skin, as the body gets rid of toxins.



Ancient Medicine: Turmeric has been a part of Asian food items and Ayurveda for many centuries. The healing properties of turmeric, which are especially significant during the winter, are magical. The main benefit is that it is a natural antioxidant. It helps you cleanse your body of harmful substances.



Flu Season: The beginning of winter marks the onset of the flu season. In most Asian households, turmeric milk is a natural medicine. Many pregnant women also seek comfort in turmeric milk in the mild flu. Turmeric helps eliminate bacterial infection and provides relief to sore throats.



Conclusion



Turmeric is a household favourite throughout the year. It is not only a good condiment, but also a healer. Spicing things up with turmeric is wise since artificial flavours and chemicals are part of our food groups. The healing properties of turmeric were studied for its blood-thinning properties, reducing the risk of cancer and treating Alzheimer's.



(Health tips by Yashna Garg, Nutraceutical Expert, ZeoNutra)



