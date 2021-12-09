ADB approves $603mn to boost Pak's social protection programmes

Islamabad, Dec 9 (IANS) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that it has approved a $603 million results-based lending programme to strengthen and expand social protection programs in Pakistan.



The programme will support the implementation of Ehsaas program, Pakistan's national social protection and poverty reduction strategy, the ADB said in a statement.



It added that under the Integrated Social Protection Development Programme, the ADB will provide loan of $600 million and $3 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, reports Xinhua news agency.



The ADB will also administer a $24 million grant to Pakistan from the Education Above All Foundation.



The programme supports the Ehsaas goal of expanding cash transfers to improve access to primary and secondary education up to class 10 for children and adolescents of poor families, especially girls, and enhancing health services and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and poor children, according to the statement.



