Adarsh Gourav grateful to Priyanka, Anupam Kher, Irrfan for paving the way to Hollywood

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Indian breakout star Adarsh Gourav, who has made a mark on the international scene, feels grateful that earlier Indian talents paved the way for actors like him today.



Commenting on how the modern world has changed the dynamics of talent acquisition across the globe, Adarsh said, "The world is a smaller place today. Lines are blurring and thresholds are being crossed as more and more actors indulge themselves in international projects."



The actor expresses his gratitude towards talents from India who brought recognition to the homegrown talents, he said, "Speaking about India, mainstream actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Anupam Kher, to name a few, have been seen in Hollywood projects recently. This collaboration between the East and the West is opening us actors to newer audiences globally."



"It is definitely an exciting time for me to sift through ideas and land collaborations that help me harness my talent as an actor. I am grateful for this opportunity every single day," he concludes.



Adarsh is working on Scott Z. Burns climate change anthology drama series titled 'Extrapolations', where he will be seen sharing the screen with Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington.



'Extrapolations' explores the stories of how changes to the planet will impact love, family and work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.



--IANS

aa/kr