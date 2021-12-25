Adarsh Gourav adopts rigorous training for physical transformation

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav is undergoing intense physical training to transform for his part in an upcoming project. The actor, who took to training during the lockdown credits it for his well-being.



He says it helps him with mindfulness and better output in terms of work.



Adarsh, who secured a spot in Variety's list of International Breakout Stars of 2021, says, "Fitness for me is something very personal. The process began during the lockdown and honestly fitness of this kind required a lot of discipline. Both physical and mental, you have to keep up with a schedule, watch what you eat (sic)."



He adds that the training is helping him with physical transformation, "So definitely enjoying this period and this fitness journey. I have to also bulk up for a project, it's part of my character. I have to look a certain way and I'm still on my way to achieve it, we have a few months before shoot. So it's all a work in progress".



The actor was recently in New York and shooting for his next international project and amidst the schedule there too, he continued to stay committed to his fitness regime with the help of his trainer who trained him virtually while he was between the shoot schedule for 'Extrapolations'.



