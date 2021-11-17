Adani Green Energy ramps up its ESG score

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world's largest solar power developer, scored 66 points in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) survey 2021 conducted by DJSI - S&P Global. This is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38.



"This achievement is a manifestation of the Adani vision to steer India towards a cleaner, greener future," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Chief Sustainability Officer, AGEL.



"The rapid progress we have made over the last year in improving our score reflects the emphasis AGEL places on ESG, both as a demonstration of good corporate citizenship and as a crucial component of our strategy to create more value for our stakeholders."



With an industry-specific approach, the S&P Global ESG score provides multiple layers of ESG intelligence with three underlying Environment, Social, and Governance & Economic Dimension scores. AGEL initially interacted with DJSI-S&P Global for ESG benchmarking and received a score of 51 in April 2021, which has now increased to 66, representing a massive 15-point improvement.



Following the initial score, AGEL aligned its ESG reporting standards with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), and increased public disclosures in the company's annual report, sustainability report, management systems and business excellence initiatives. AGEL remains committed to improve its ESG performance by further refining its policies and practices, as well as strengthening information disclosure procedures.



--IANS

san/skp/