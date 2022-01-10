Actress Shobana tests positive for Omicron

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Well-known actress Shobana is the latest to announce that she has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid virus.



The actress took to social media to make the announcement.



On her Facebook page, the actress wrote, "When the world sleeps magically ! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly.



"I'm glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 per cent. I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven't done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic."



At least seven celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have announced that they have been affected by Covid since the New Year began. These include actors Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, Sherin, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan and actor Sathyaraj.



