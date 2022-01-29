Actress Aishwarya Dutta's prayer on Insta wins appreciation

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) A prayer posted by actress Aishwarya Dutta on Instagram is winning her appreciation from fans and followers.



The actress, who has been a part of critically acclaimed films like 'Tamizhukku En Ondrai Azhuthavum', said: "A journey of so many days. A journey of so many years. A journey of my hard work. A journey of my success."



A journey of my memories. A journey of mine from a different city. A journey of my transformation. A journey of transforming from every bad to good.



"Thank you God for everything. Thank you for holding my hands and never letting me go off. Thank you God for giving me all the strength to rise, to wake up every day with a new hope. Thank you God for being my parent."



The actress, who shot to fame after her participation in the television reality show Tamil Bigg Boss, ended as the runner up in the second season of the show.



