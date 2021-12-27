Actors go nostalgic as 'Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' hits century

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) As social drama 'Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' has crossed the 100-episode landmark, the actors recounted their association with the show and the journey so far.



Lead protagonist of the show, Shrenu Parikh, who is seen as Genda Agarwal, shares: "It feels like yesterday when the whole team gathered for the first reading of the show. It has been a dream run for the entire team that has been giving its best to keep the viewers engaged and entertained. I am glad to see the response the show has garnered and the completion of 100 episodes only encourages us further to take the entertainment quotient notches higher."



She recalls her initial journey and adds: "When I was first offered the role, I was skeptical as I had to shift to Jaipur for the same, but now I feel it was the best decision that I could ever make. I feel blessed to essay the role of Genda, which is such a positive and pure character."



On the other hand, Akshay Mhatre who portrays the role of Varun Agarwal, says: "It has been a joyful journey to be with the 'Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' team. I could not even realise when we crossed this milestone of 100 episodes! I am proud of the whole team that has been delivering the best to make it a successful show. The best thing that I received through the show is the love of the viewers."



While actor Sai Ballal feels ecstatic to play a prominent character of Kundan Agarwal and he shares: "The concept that the makers have brought forward is not just unique but very relatable which makes it a 'Har ghar ki kahani' (story of every household). The curiosity to know about the teachings of Agrasen Maharaja and then its incorporation in Genda's life has brought about a change in the narrative of Indian television."



'Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' airs on &TV.



