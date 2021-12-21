Actors go nostalgic as 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' completes two years

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) As 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' completed two years recently, the lead actors talk about their journey on the show so far. It is based on the life of the architect of the Indian Constitution - Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.



Atharva Karve, essaying young Bhimrao's character, said: "Although the show completed its two years, for me, it seems like the journey has just started. Since the beginning, I have admired this show, and it has been one of my favourite shows. I had never imagined that one day, I would be a part of it and essay the lead character of the young Bhimrao. Essaying a personality of this stature is not easy and a big responsibility."



On the other hand, Jagannath Nivangune, who is seen as Ramji Sakpal, Bhimrao's father, shared: "It is undoubtedly a very proud moment for all of us. I am thankful to my director Imtiaz Punjabi who has taken my acting craft a notch higher with his direction. His father imbibed Bhimrao's eagerness to learn and his values. Although Ramji was a strict disciplinarian, he always worked towards the welfare of his children and wife. The show has given all of us immense love and recognition."



Narayani Mahesh Varne, who plays the role of Bhimrao's wife, Ramabai, expressed her excitement at being part of the show. "I am on cloud nine today as our show completes two years. It has been a great journey for me, professionally and personally. Portraying Ramabai's character has been an enriching experience, and I had never imagined that I would be playing a significant role in the show one day."



'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' airs on &TV.



--IANS

ila/kr