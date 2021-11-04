Actor Vijay Varma returns home to celebrate Diwali with family

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) It's been a busy year for Vijay Varma. The actor often utilises his shooting breaks by visiting his family back in Hyderabad. This time around too, Vijay has managed to come home for Diwali, just in time as returned from a two-month-long schedule in Varanasi for an upcoming project.



Speaking about the same and celebrating the festival with his family, the actor shared, "I am really excited to be back with my family for Diwali. I always looked forward to this festival as a child so I really wanted to celebrate it back home. When I had got my schedule for the shoots earlier, I was so worried that I won't get to go back to Hyderabad for Diwali but luckily, I was able to wrap my schedules on time so I got these two days off."



"Diwali is no fun without family and I had been missing my family a lot when I was stationed in Varanasi these past two months for a shoot. The real fun of festivities comes in your own hometown and with your loved ones around so I am just super glad to be here," he added.



The actor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline which include 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, 'Fallen' where he will be sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal and another untitled project.



Vijay has been shooting non-stop in places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to fulfill his work commitments.



