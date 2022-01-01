Actor Mohan to make a comeback with director Vijay Sri's 'Hara'

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's yesteryear heroes Mohan is to make a comeback to the big screen with director Vijay Sri's upcoming film 'Hara'.



Mohan, whose films were known for their mellifluous songs, has acted in a number of blockbusters including Mani Ratnam's cult classic 'Mouna Ragam'.



Mohan, who was determined to act only if he got a good role, rejected many character roles that came his way.



The actor chose to watch director Vijay Sri's critically acclaimed film 'Dhadha 87', which features Kamal Haasan's brother Charu Haasan in the lead. He also watched the teaser of 'Powder', the director's upcoming film featuring publicist Nikil Murukan in the lead.



It was after this that he chose to listen to the story narrated by Vijay Sri. Sources say the actor instantly gave his nod to the script and that he was fully satisfied that his many years of waiting had finally paid off.



Sources say 'Hara' would underline the need to teach children IPC rules, just like how they are taught first aid, good touch and bad touch in schools.



'Hara' is to be produced by S.P. Mohan Raj and G Media's Jaya Sri Vijay.



