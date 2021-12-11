Actor Jai returns to motor racing after three years

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Jai, who is known to have a passion for motorsports, is returning to racing after a gap of almost three years.



The actor, it seems, is all set to take part in the Formula Four Race. The three-day tournament that kickstarted on Friday will be followed by the qualifying round on Saturday and racing on Sunday.



Usually, the tournament happens only in three tracks across India - Chennai, Coimbatore, and Delhi.



This year, the race is happening in Chennai.



Interestingly, the actor, whose car number in the race is 6, is being sponsored by Tamil film producers, who aren't limiting themselves to producing films but are stepping out of their domain by choosing to sponsor the actor in the field of motorsport racing.



Jai is being sponsored by the 'Yenni Thuniga' production team and his all-time sponsor Varun Maniyan Radiance Reality.



