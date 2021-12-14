Active Covid cases in UP reach 155

Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) Amid an ongoing uptrend in Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 situation, the active cases in the state has increased to 155.



In the past 24 hours, the state registered 19 new cases, while six patients recovered from the infection.



Health officials said active cases were present in 35 districts with majority of them concentrated in Lucknow (29), Gautam Buddha Nagar (24), Ghaziabad (20) and Saharanpur (10).



This means that over 53 per cent of active cases belong to just four districts.



Gautam Buddha Nagar has recorded eight new cases followed by Ghaziabad (3) and Lucknow (2). Saharanpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Mathura, Deoria and Unnao have reported oneeach.



Health officials advised people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in individual and social interest.



Meanwhile, the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the state reached 17.86 crore which is the highest in the country.



As many as 11.89 crore people are partially vaccinated, while 5.96 crore were fully inoculated.



