Active Covid cases in UP below 100

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh have gone down below 100 in the past 24 hours.



Health officials said that just three cases of coronavirus were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.



The official bulletin indicated that Gautam Buddha Nagar and Lucknow account for nearly 45 per cent of the active cases in the state. It also showed that 16 districts in the state have just one active case.



Among the new cases, one case each was reported in Kanpur, Prayagraj and Jalaun districts. The new cases took the total to 17,10,346 of whom 16,87,343 have recovered. This accounts for a recovery rate of over 98 per cent.



Health officials also said that though the number of cases has declined, prevention through adherence to the pandemic prevention protocol and vaccination were the best safeguards in hand.



--IANS

amita/dpb