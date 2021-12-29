Action against resident doctors not resuming duty, warns RML Hospital

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Amid the ongoing doctors protest, the RML Hospital administration on Wednesday warned its resident doctors of action if they don't resume their duties.



In a circular issued, the administration said that in the continuation of the order dated December 27 and the yellow alert being announced in Delhi regarding Covid-19 and Omicron case upsurge, all the resident doctors are hereby directed to resume their duty from the ongoing strike in the interest of patient care services.



Appropriate action will be taken against resident doctors not reporting for duty, it said.



However, the RDA representative told IANS that there is no question of resuming the duty as "our protest is still going on and will continue till our demands are met".



Federation of Resident Doctors Associations President, Dr Manish Nigam, said: "We held a meeting with all RDAs today (Wednesday) also and have agreed to continue the protest till our demands are met.



"Along with our NEET PG counselling demand, we are also waiting for written apology for the action taken by police against us on Monday and the withdrawal of FIR."



On the same pattern, the Maulana Azad Medical College has also directed protesting doctors to resume the duties with immediate effect.



"In view of ongoing strike of Resident Doctors, it is mandatory for all interns, non-PG JRs, SRs to report for work immediately failing which suitable administrative action will be initiated," it said in a circular.



--IANS

avr/vd