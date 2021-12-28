Action against illegal colonies in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 28 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has issued directives to take action against the development of illegal colonies, and the people involved in the practice.



Presiding over a meeting of the District Task Force on Tuesday, Garg directed the District Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP) to take action in two weeks against people involved in developing illegal colonies in the Farrukhnagar area.



He has also asked the relevant authorities to immediately stop the ongoing construction work.



Garg directed all departments related to the enforcement to also strictly deal with illegal commercial activities going on in the licensed colonies.



District Town Planner (DTP), RS Bhatt said that after the permission of the Deputy Commissioner, a drone survey is underway to monitor the illegal construction activities.



"So far, a survey of about 3,000 acres of Garhi Harsaru and Palam Vihar areas has been done. Currently, this survey is being done in Bhondsi area. The survey is to be done on 12,000 acres in the district," Bhatt told IANS.



The DTP also presented a detailed report of the sealing of properties related to commercial activities in Sushant Lok Phase-1 before the Deputy Commissioner.



Bhatt also told the deputy commissioner that a large number of illegal commercial activities are being conducted in Phase 1, 2 and 3 of Sushant Lok including Phase 1 and 2 of DLF, which need to be sealed with immediate effect.



A demolition drive was also carried out at village Mahendarwara and Bhondsi on Tuesday by a team of DTCP led by Bhatt.



--IANS

