Accused gets life term for raping minor in UP

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 23 (IANS) A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Moradabad has awarded life imprisonment to a 24-year-old man for raping a Class 10 girl and recording a video of the crime.



The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, after pronouncing him guilty. Half of the fine amount will be provided to the survivor as compensation, the court ordered.



The survivor was 15 years old when the crime took place in 2018 and had to leave the town with her family after the incident.



Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) M.P. Singh told reporters, "According to the FIR, Faheem was arrested and sent to jail earlier too for harassing the girl. After securing bail, he barged into her house in the absence of her parents and raped her. He was caught red-handed by neighbours and handed over to the police. An FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of IPC and under the POCSO Act."



He further said that the police had filed a charge sheet against Faheem, and the court pronounced him guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment for his offence. At present, the accused is behind bars. A copy of the order has been sent to the jail authorities," Singh added.



A senior police officer in Moradabad said, "We are closely monitoring all cases of crime against women and providing all possible support to ensure speedy trial. The survivor and her family were provided adequate counselling and financial support through beneficiary schemes by the district administration."



