Accor becomes official partner of Olympic and Paralympic games Paris 2024

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANSlife) Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and Chairman and CEO of the Accor Group Sebastien Bazin announced a partnership between Paris 2024 and Accor at the Destination France Summit, which took place in Paris recently, and was attended by the French President Emmanuel Macron.







Accor, a global hotel group and the largest hotel operator in France, becomes the official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Accredited personnel will enjoy the full extent of Accor's savoir-faire as it greets and provides them with accommodation all over France. More particularly, the group will offer its services to athletes and the media in their respective villages.



Sebastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor said, "We share a great many values with Paris 2024, including the importance of working together, uncompromisingly high standards, generosity and flying the flag for France on the world stage. Accor is proud to partner with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 when athletes and spectators from the world over will come to France to see what we have to offer. Our employees and teams are already pulling out all the stops to show the world what hospitality means in France and offer everyone an unforgettable experience and stay during the greatest sporting event on the planet. Paris is hosting the Games, and we will be ready to host the people who are making them happen."



Tony Estanguet, Paris 2024 President said, "I am delighted to welcome Accor into the Paris 2024 family. This partnership marks the culmination of our close collaboration with one of the world's leading hotel groups, right since the bidding phase. It reiterates our shared objective to offer all those involved in the Olympic and Paralympic Games - the athletes, officials and media - service and experience that reflect our special take on welcoming in France when we host them for Paris 2024. Benefiting from optimal living conditions, they will be able to focus on what really counts - the show and their performance."



The partnership between Paris 2024 and Accor will, in particular, leverage ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the group's loyalty programme and booking platforms for all its brands.



The partnership will involve the following:



Service management in the Athletes' and Media villages



For the first time at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a hotel operator will oversee athlete and media accommodation facilities in their respective villages. The expertise of Accor's people will enable the athletes and media representatives to enjoy the high quality of service provided by a world-leading hotel group and therefore benefit from optimal services and facilities during the competition period.



A booking platform for all accredited personnel and to attract visitors to France



Accor will also leverage its operational experience in major sporting events by providing an innovative digital hotel booking platform for Paris 2024. The platform, provided by ResaEvents, a subsidiary of the Accor group, will cover the whole French hotel market around Olympic and Paralympic venues to make it easier to book hotel rooms and guarantee a seamless, efficient customer experience throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Through this strategy, the Organizing Committee seeks to enable the entire tourism industry in France to take advantage of the positive impact of the Games.



Provision of Accor facilities to accommodate accredited personnel, including certain athletes, media representatives, and members of National Olympic and Paralympic Committees



With over 1,600 hotels in France and 20 brands ranging from luxury to low-cost, France's leading hotel operator Accor, its partners and employees epitomize French savoir-faire in hotel accommodation. The facilities made available to Paris 2024 accredited personnel, which will serve as the starting point to develop the allocation plan, subject to International Olympic Committee (IOC) approval, has been developed in partnership with the French tourism industry since the bidding phase so as to reflect the diversity in the French hotel industry.



Unforgettable rewards for members of the ALL -Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme



Accor shares the same passion for sport as Paris 2024. For several years now, the group has partnered with many major sporting events, including the French Open, for which Accor has been an official supplier since 2015, and ALL - Accor Live Limitless is the main sponsor of the Paris Saint-Germain football team. It is through its ALL - Accor Live Limitless lifestyle loyalty programme and booking platform that the full magnitude of the group will be expressed. ALL -Accor Live Limitless recognizes the most loyal customers in France by offering them the possibility of spending their points on unforgettable rewards as well as the opportunity to indulge in their love of sport over the months until the summer of 2024.



