Abu Dhabi T10 can be a springboard for playing in big global leagues: Abhimanyu Mithun

Abu Dhabi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former India pace bowler Abhimanyu Mithun wants to use the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10, beginning here on November 19, as a springboard to further his T20 career and play in the various lucrative league across the world.



The 32-year-old Mithun, who has built his cricketing career playing Ranji Trophy for Karnataka, besides playing in the Indian Premier League -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009), Mumbai Indians (2015) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-18) -- has so far taken 69 wickets in 74 Twenty20 games.



Speaking about competing in the Abu Dhabi T10, Mithun, who also played four Tests, said on Monday that he will take confidence from his recent performances to do well in the tournament.



"This (Abu Dhabi T10) is the fastest format and I was really excited when I got an opportunity to play in this tournament. There are a lot of good international cricketers who play in the competition. So, I thought it will be a good opportunity for me to attain the experience of playing on the big stage. If I do well then I can play in leagues all around the world," said Mithun.



On his approach to the Abu Dhabi T10, the pace bowler said, "I have to be clear in mind when I am bowling in the matches as I have just 12 deliveries to bowl. I have to be clear about what I have to execute in a given situation. I have to plan the 12 balls according to my strengths. After every ball I bowl, I will know exactly what I need to do.



"I have been doing well in the matches that I have been playing in India. I have improved my game in the last few years and I am going to take confidence from my recent performances when I play in the Abu Dhabi T10. I am really excited to showcase my talent in this tournament," said Mithun, whose 47 wickets in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy season had powered Karnataka to their first final in more than a decade.



Mithun said that the Indian cricket team, which could not proceed beyond the 'Super 12' group stage in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE should not be criticised, adding that the boys will come back stronger from the debacle.



"The Indian players who played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have done so much for Indian cricket in the past decade. They have done so well for the country consistently and we need to stand by them. I feel the Indian team will come back stronger. There's another T20 World Cup coming up next year so the team will be prepared for that."



The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19 to December 4.



--IANS



akm/