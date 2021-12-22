About 50 legislators, staff in Uganda test positive for Covid

Kampala, Dec 22 (IANS) About 50 legislators and staff who recently participated in regional assemblies' sports in neighbouring Tanzania have tested positive for Covid-19, a Ugandan parliamentary spokesperson said.



Chris Obore said in a tweet on Tuesday that the legislators were returning from the East African Community legislative assemblies's games held in Tanzania's Arusha city, Xinhua news agency reported.



"They are being managed by the Ministry of Health and parliament health team. No hospitalisation case registered. The majority who went to Arusha are safe," Obore said.



The Ministry of Health has urged the public to continue adhering to Covid prevention measures, warning that the infection rate is going up.



Ministry data showed that results of Covid tests done on December 18 confirmed 357 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases rose to 129,676 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.



The government is scaling up Covid vaccination to protect the people. About 10 million doses of vaccines have been administered since vaccination started in March.



--IANS

int/sks/bg