Abhishek Rawat on playing an ideal husband in upcoming show 'Kaamnaa'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) TV actor Abhishek Rawat dons the role of an ideal husband in the upcoming drama titled 'Kaamnaa'. His on-screen character is named 'Manav', a quintessential, loving and sincere family man who believes in living an honest life based on his principles.



Talking about his character 'Manav', Abhishek said: "Manav is a simple and content middle class guy who loves his family. He is a man of principles and stands by it. 'Manav's grounded character and beliefs mirror every common man's thinking. "



'Kaamnaa' moves around a middle-class couple, 'Manav' and 'Akanksha' with different ideologies.



Abhishek briefed about the show: 'Kaamnaa' as a show brings alive a refreshing concept with 'Manav' and 'Akanksha's journey that is rooted in the reality of the Indian households, making it relatable. Hope the audience enjoy watching the show as I am really excited for this journey."



'Kaamnaa' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr