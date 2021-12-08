Abhishek Bajaj recalls shooting on sets of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj recalls the first day of his shoot and the reason director Abhishek Kapoor calls him 'Duryodhan' on the sets of the movie.



The actor said: "On the very first day of the shoot I walked in with 16 stitches on my hand and I had to pull a jeep. I was taken aback because I was training for my lower body but my upper body was weak because I was unable to train with 16 stitches on."



Furthermore he added: "I then went to the director and told him the same and I also asked him to brief me a bit about the character to which he just said one thing 'He is Duryodhan' and Duryodhan is known for being mighty and powerful which my on-screen character is."



Abhishek made his debut with 'Student Of The Year 2'. He was recently seen in 'Your Honor' Season 2 and will be seen as Sandy in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles to be released on December 10.



--IANS

ila/kr