Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh to face off in 'Breathe' Season 3

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The third season of mystery thriller 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will have actors Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh locking horns. It is directed by Mayank Sharma.



The principal photography of the Amazon Original series has begun.



Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the new season brings the face off between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen Kasturia to the lead cast.



The new season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai. The show is scheduled to launch in 2022.



Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India said: "Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season.



"The announcement of the new season of this award-winning franchise, reiterates our commitment to develop and showcase the most authentic and compelling stories from India that will transcend all geographic boundaries."



Vikram Malhotra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment added: "With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core. We're excited to kick-start another enthralling season."



