Aayush Sharma wants to try his hands in comedy

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who played the perfect loverboy in his debut film 'Loveyatri' and aced the character of a dreaded gangster in his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth', says he now wants to make people laugh as he would like to try his hands in the comedy genre.



"I would love to get into comedy. Extremely amazing comedy," Aayush said while having a chat with IANS.



The 31-year-old actor said he would love to do something in the lines of the film 'Hera Pheri', which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.



"Something like a 'Hera Pheri'. It is an all time cult classic. Nothing like a 'Hera Pheri', you know the whole comedy, comedy of errors. I would love to do that," he said.



Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' also stars Salman Khan.



