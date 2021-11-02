Aayush Sharma launches Antim's song 'Bhai Ka Birthday' in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) After success of the number "Vighnaharta", which was released a few days back, the makers of "Antim: The Final Truth" released the song "Bhai Ka Birthday" on Monday at Raj Mandir Theatre here.



The song is picturised on Ayush Sharma, who plays the role of a gangster in the film.



To release the song, Aayush visited Raj Mandir Theatre, one of the biggest single-screen theaters in India, where he met all the fans whose birthday falls in November.



About the song, he said: "I have had a lot of fun while shooting for it, especially doing the dance steps which are totally raw and desi. Most importantly, the song comes with a very interesting twist in the film, which makes it even more interesting."



The song is composed by Hitesh Modak, background vocals are given by Sajid Khan and choreography is done by Mudassar with additional programming is made by Ravi Basrur.



The film will be theatrically released worldwide on November 26 by Zee Studios.



"Antim: The Final Truth" stars Salman Khan, Aayush, and Mahima Makwana. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.



--IANS

