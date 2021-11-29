AASU leader killed by mob while rescuing accident victim

Guwahati, Nov 29 (IANS) An All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader was killed and two others seriously injured by a mob in Assam's Jorhat on Monday, police said.



Six persons have been arrested in connection with the violence.



According to the police, around 50 people attacked AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan, his associate Pranay Datta, and journalist Mridusmanta Baruah when they tried to assist an elderly accident victim.



Police took the injured to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared the AASU leader dead.



Bhuyan, 30, was the Education Secretary of the Brahmaputra Anchalik Committee under Golaghat district unit of the AASU.



The AASU, an influential organisation in Assam, has demanded arrest of all culprits within 24 hours.



--IANS

