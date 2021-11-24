'Aarya 2' motion poster features a ferocious Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Ram Madhvani's crime thriller 'Aarya', starring Sushmita Sen, is one of India's most loved web series and now the show is set to return with its second season.



Owing to its rapt storytelling, the series also bagged a nomination at the International Emmy Awards this year. Earlier, the teaser of Sushmita Sen's ferocious look set the Internet ablaze in the motion poster of ' Aarya 2' that left the audience raving as it shows Sushmita pointing a gun at her target from a chopper.



There are moments from every shoot that stay with an actor and linger on their minds. Sharing one such incident from 'Aarya 2', Sushmita said, "As we move along, in this journey of showing and telling people the making and the process, eventually you are going to find many of those incidents on record. Well, there is a particular scene we shot at a helipad in Jaipur, this scene had a formulation."



The scene in question was a 24-minute-long take that was shot in one go and with a lot of variations. The actress added, "It was a very important sequence for Season 2. You would be aware that in Rajasthan, it doesn't rain off season but just at the end of every 24-minute-long take, it thundered and it rained, just for us! We got this amazing background score and our director (Ram Madhvani) who loves environmental sounds said it couldn't have been better. So, this is the high point for 'Aarya' for all of us and that particular day remains a very memorable one for us."



'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's digital debut as it also saw 'Neerja' director Ram Madhvani making his foray into the web space. The trailer of the second season will be unveiled on November 25.



