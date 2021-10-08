AAP, Trinamool will not impact BJP in Goa polls: Sawant

Panaji, Oct 8 (IANS) The presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress in Goa's electoral arena would not have much of an impact on the fortunes of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because these parties would wilt away after elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.



Speaking to reporters here, Sawant also said that winnability was the key criteria in the party's strategy of selection of candidates for the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls, adding that some MLAs could have to face the chop, when it comes to selection of candidates for the polls.



"I don't think the BJP will face any problem. There are new parties which crop up everytime. This is an election year, they are here only for elections. After that they won't come," Sawant said, when asked about the impact the AAP and the Trinamool would have on BJP's electoral fortunes when the state goes to polls early next year.



"As elections draw close a lot of parties are entering Goa. The BJP government in Goa which I am heading, is getting a lot of assistance from the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The manner in which we are taking programmes and schemes to the people of Goa, the people will elect a BJP government 2022," Sawant also said.



Sawant also said that denying some sitting MLAs with tickets to contest the 2022 polls was not a new phenomenon, adding that such practice has been prevalent in all political parties.



"Like I have said earlier, this has happened every year. Some sitting MLAs also have had their tickets cancelled. Winnability is the criteria. The central party decides on the tickets. It (candidate selection) is in the hands of the Parliamentary board," Sawant said.



