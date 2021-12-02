AAP promises to provide free school education in Punjab

Pathankot, Dec 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced to provide high quality free education to the children of Punjab in government schools, if his party forms the government.



"Like Delhi, the AAP government will also provide the best and free government education in Punjab. The child of the rich and the poor will be treated equally and receive the same education. The development of Punjab and the country can be possible only if the children get the best and free education," he said here, adding 25 per cent of the government budget in Delhi is spent on education.



"As a result, education in government schools has improved and about 2.5 million more children have been enrolled in government schools, which used to be in private and expensive schools."



Addressing a public meeting, Kejriwal said 99.97 per cent students of government schools in Delhi have passed and the children who have passed from these schools have got admission in medical and engineering courses.



He said earlier in Delhi, the state of education in government schools was very bad which was fixed by the Aam Aadmi Party government.



Referring to the government education system in Punjab, Kejriwal said teachers in the state were unhappy as they were not regularized and were not paid a respectable salary.



Appealing to people to vote for AAP, Kejriwal said, after the formation of the government, it would be its responsibility to provide free and quality education to children.



"New schools will be built and old buildings will be renovated. Teachers will be given permanent jobs and will be paid a decent salary," he added.



