AAP hails probe into illegal sand mining allegations by Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed the decision of Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for ordering the DGP to conduct a high-level inquiry into the allegations of illegal sand mining against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.



AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha told the media here that AAP had submitted a letter to the Governor and demanded an inquiry against Channi. He thanked the Governor for accepting Aam Aadmi Party's demand and hoped that Punjab Police would conduct a fair and independent investigation in the matter and punish the guilty.



Referring to the letter related to the order of inquiry, Chadha said the Governor has taken cognisance of the matter and has ordered DGP V.K. Bhawra to take action against Channi for illegal sand mafia his constituency Chamkaur Sahib's village Jindapur.



The Governor has asked the DGP to conduct a high-level inquiry and hand over the report to him. Chadha appealed to the DGP and Punjab Police not to come under any kind of political pressure and register an FIR against Chief Minister Channi after conducting a fair and independent investigation into the whole matter.



Chadha said that they had already exposed the sand mafia in Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly constituency of the Chief Minister, and alleged that the Chief Minister and his relatives were associated with the sand mafia.



