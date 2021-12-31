AAP files complaint against BJP leaders over treatment in 'dangerous' hospital building

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) AAP has filed a complaint against BJP leaders for continuing to treat patients in North MCD's Rajan Babu Hospital despite its alleged dilapidated condition.



"A complaint has been lodged with the Mukherjee Nagar police station against BJP leaders for continuing to treat patients in North MCD's Rajan Babu Hospital despite its deteriorating conditions," AAP's North MCD leader of opposition Vikas Goel said, adding that action has been demanded against all the 'perpetrators' in the FIR, as well as the prompt vacating of the 'decaying' structure.



On Thursday morning, Kalkaji MLA Atishi posted a video and pictures of the hospital on Twitter and expressed shock that the patients were being reportedly treated in a building that has been declared dangerous and could collapse any day.



Both Atishi and Goel claimed that it is written all across the hospital that this structure is hazardous.



"Continuing treatment despite the building being certified unsafe is not only breaking the corporation's guidelines, but also endangering the lives of patients and personnel," Goel said after the inspection.



"It seems that the BJP-led MCD has left people of Delhi to die," Atishi had said on Thursday morning.



In response, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that patients at the hospital are satisfied with their treatment, while other BJP members posted a screengrab of one of Delhi government's mohalla clinics in a dilapidated condition.



Falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) in GTB Nagar was slated to be developed as a multi-speciality hospital in 2017.



