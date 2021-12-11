Aanand L. Rai: A.R. Rahman not only a composer but the best partner to tell a story

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) After coming up with projects like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns', Aanand L. Rai is all set for his next 'Atrangi Re' and he calls it a story that reflects deep emotions.



He says that in any of his earlier projects there was never so much focus on the emotion of love.



"People may perceive it in many ways, looking at the cast where there are three people. But for me this movie reflects the purest form of love. It is not about any complicated relationship but rather I have tried to redefine many relations. Certain times we are not open to discuss about them but this movie will unfold all those layers. Every women of all age groups will relate with this movie," says the director.



Aanand L. Rai idealised the entire concept in 2014 but started working on it in 2019.



'Atrangi Re' features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in key roles. While Sara seems to him perfect for playing Rinku, Dhanush was also decided at one go. According to the director, casting Akshay Kumar was the biggest thing for him.



"When I thought of the character Rinku, Sara came to my mind. Akshay Sir is the heartbeat of this movie and it was great working experience with him. When I met him and he listened to the story, he just said it is a fantastic story and we must do it."



The director further talks about the challenges he faced while bringing this story on screen. "There are so many layers in this story that it is not easy to simplify it. But as a filmmaker I have to tell the story in its simplest form so that everyone could understand and this was the toughest task."



The music of the movie is the most important element and especially while doing a love story, it has a prominent role to play. Aanand has given special attention to make the music appealing to everyone. The songs like 'Chaka Chak' and romantic number 'Rait Zara Si' have already been liked.



In fact the movie's album was launched in a concert by music composer A.R. Rahman.



While opening up about the music, he adds: "While doing a movie like this or 'Raanjhanaa', I can never think of anyone except A.R. Rahman. People see him as a composer but for me he is the best partner for telling a story. He listens to the story with patience and that is the best part. Only he can compose music for such a layered film. He actually tries to enter in every character and composes the music with deep understanding of the story."



A lot of shooting of this movie happened during the pandemic and it was a tough time because of lockdowns and other restrictions, how he managed to cope with all this and he says: "For me more tough was sitting at home. I realized while sitting at home that I am such a big workaholic. Apart from this nothing matters much. I never felt any kind of financial issues and I think because money is always secondary to me. My middle class upbringing helped me a lot. I just need a little and I am satisfied with that."



The movie is all set to release on December 24 and the director feels that he thought it to be the perfect time for such a movie. "This movie needs all those celebration and festive vibes. It is a celebration of love and I think this is the perfect time to release this movie."



He wraps up saying that he wants to sit and celebrate the release of this movie and is keen about his next film 'Raksha Bandhan' "I am eagerly waiting to see the response of audience for this movie. I don't feel like thinking about any project before March. I have put a lot of effort in making this movie. Just want to relax and enjoy this moment."



