Aamna Sharif reveals how she prepped for her role in 'Damaged 3'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Aamna Sharif will be seen playing DSP Rashmi Singh in the psychological thriller web series 'Damaged 3'. The trailer is out and the actress says she has given her best to play this challenging role.



Talking about the process of getting into the skin of her character, Sharif said: "I have never played a cop on the screen, and it was challenging to essay it. To get it correct, I had taken acting workshops for the first time."



The actress added about the difficulties and how she managed to overcome them while playing a character that is completely opposite to her real self.



"Rashmi is the exact opposite to me in real life. So to understand her and her psyche better, I started dressing up like her a few days before going on the floors. I even isolated myself to get into the skin of my character. It really prepared me to perform in front of the camera," she further added.



'Damaged S3' features Aamna Sharif and Shrenu Parikh in the lead roles. Shrenu will portray a journalist. The series is directed by Ekant Babani. It will be released on January 20 on Hungama Play.



The first season of the web series, titled 'Damage', ran in 2018. The second season of the series was streamed in 2020.



--IANS

ila/srb

