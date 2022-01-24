Aamna Sharif: 'Damaged 3' put me out of comfort zone to grow as an actress

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Aamna Sharif, who portrayed the role of a police officer in the just released web series 'Damaged 3', says she is a 'girly' by nature but playing such a character put her out of the comfort zone to grow as an actress.



In the web series, she plays a no-nonsense police officer, Rashmi.



Sharing how different her preparation was for the role, Aamna told IANS: "The most exciting part for this show was its story, and how my character is shown in a multi-dimensional manner.



"She is grey, she is strong and a police officer, finding her space in the male dominating territory. Since there is a different body language I had to imbibe for Rashmi and also had a few action sequences, I had to go through an extensive workshop. Honestly, I am just the opposite of this character."



"I am quite a feminine, girly girl who loves to dress up, pose and by nature I am quite a soft-spoken person. So, putting myself out of that comfort zone was a step towards my growth as an actress."



'Damaged 3' revolves around a police officer Rashmi and a journalist Shanaya. As Shanaya is in search of a real path-breaking story, she crosses paths with Rashmi and how a love-hate relationship these two women get into while a bigger truth gets revealed through that journey.



Starting her acting career in television with the show 'Kahiin to Hoga' in 2003, Aamna has also appeared in 'Hongey Judaa Na Hum', 'Ek Thhi Naayika', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and films like 'Aloo Chaat', 'Shakal Pe Mat Ja', 'Ek Villain'.



According to her, even after all these years, she gets compliments from her fans for her portrayal of 'Kashish' in 'Kahiin To Hoga'.



"It is fascinating and overwhelming at times when people after all these years still recall my character Kashish."



"The other day, someone walked up to me because she recognised me and said that she named her daughter 'Kashish' because she loved my character in that show. Living in a time when our memory and attention span is so short, getting this kind of recall value is really something," Aamna said.



Looking back at that time the actress shared: "I was in second year of my college when I got the show. I did not know anything about taking acting as a career, what fame is and much about the world of entertainment...I am forever thankful to Ekta Kapoor for that show.



"Today, with 'Damaged 3' when I am debuting in OTT, it is a different me and a new journey. I have evolved as a woman, I have experienced life, I have more emotions to put in my performance...so yes, I am looking forward to this new show."



'Damaged 3', also features Shrenu Parekh - releases on Hungama Play.



