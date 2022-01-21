Aamir-Kareena's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' slotted for Baisakhi release

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Clarifying their stance on the release of the Aamir Khan- and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the makers issued a statement saying the film's release has not been moved and it will be released on Baisakhi Day, April 14.



The statement comes after multiple reports surfaced on the Internet claiming that the release had been pushed back. To quash the rumours, the production house took to its social media handle on Friday,



Its statement read: "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories."



It concluded by noting: "We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."



The film is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters.



--IANS

aa/srb