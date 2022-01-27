Aamir Ali flies to South Africa to resume Hansal Mehta's web series

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Aamir Ali is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta and Jay Mehta's untitled web series and has jetted off to South Africa for the same.



The series, which is said to be based on Somalian pirates and a thriller, will also see Aamir share screen space with a host of international actors.



The web series' current schedule is being shot in Cape Town. Aamir, who was back in the country for his other web series 'Life Navrangi', is now back in South Africa to resume shooting for the thriller. This web series is also scheduled to be shot in Delhi and Ukraine.



Aamir finished one schedule in Cape Town and returned to India in December to start working on his BBC web series.



'Life Navrangi', will see Aamir returning to continue his story as Vishwas from Navrangi Re. The series sees Vishwas quit his job as a successful news anchor and chase meaningful stories that will bring about a change in people's lives.



He has also signed on another project, a film titled 'Faraaz'.



