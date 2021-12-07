Aakash Talwar opens up on new beginnings as his role ends in 'Molkki'

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Aakash Talwar's character as an antagonist Arjun Bajwa in the TV show 'Molkki' has ended now and he shares his experience of doing the show.



He says: "My character named Arjun Bajwa as a villain received a lot of appreciation. Viewers and fans enjoyed watching me in the show and have been communicating with their valuable feedback on my social media and reading it is a treat."



"I will miss the appreciation and love, since my character Arjun Bajwa had to end abruptly. Since every ending has a new beginning I'm also looking forward to working with the makers again. I'm blessed to have played this character as it gave me a canvas to paint my talent and expertise for it. It's been a wonderful experience playing this character and working with Balaji Telefilms," he adds.



Aakash, who is also known for featuring in shows like 'Naagin 5', 'Mastaangi', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Daayan', is now on a small break with family and looks forward to exploring new roles.



"I wish to play more challenging and promising characters in the near future. As an actor I want to explore different genres on television," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr