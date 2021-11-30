A rise in pet-friendly and sustainable travel options

By Olivia Sarkar

New delhi, Nov 30 (IANSlife) There is no doubt that the pandemic modified travel – but thats just part of the story. Hilton released a global trends report, "The 2022 Traveler: Emerging Trends and the Redefined Traveler' which dives into an important truth: in two years, peoples lives were dramatically altered, and that radically changed people.





The report examines the macro trends and changes that have emerged and will continue to thrive in 2022. Using insights from Dr. Kate Cummins, a travel psychology expert, and industry leaders, the report explores four consistent themes that summarise the new, pandemic-changed traveler, which are fueling several emerging travel trends:



Amid Chaos, People Found Efficiencies—And Will Be Looking for the Same in Travel: After on-demand services, grocery deliveries, and other time-saving measures become commonplace, people expect efficiencies and convenience .Shifts like contactless payments and digital check-ins to become more popular than ever before.



The Overall Focus on Wellness Will Span Beyond the Gym: The wellness vertical has moved beyond the spa and the gym. From bringing your dog along for the trip to creating spaces with more natural light and indoor plants, mental and physical wellness is a focus that will continue to grow.



They Nurtured New and Existing Passions and Will Have More Refined Tastes and Preferences: After months of baking sourdough breads and planting victory gardens, people have new hobbies and passions, and they're expecting to pack their passions while traveling. Culinary and integrated experiences are expected to be in high demand.



Catering to this change, travellers can expect a rise in pet-friendly and sustainable travel options, unique food and beverage experiences and menu changes, and more offerings catered to guests' health and overall wellbeing – and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The report outlines changes to guest preferences across the entire hotel experience, backed by internal booking and revenue data, guest feedback, third-party research and more.



--IANS

os/tb