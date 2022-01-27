A ready-to-drink G&T

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANSlife) If you need your G&T come rain, come shine, you're in luck, cause now you can get one straight off the shelves.







Bombay Sapphire has launched its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktail, allowing you to enjoy your premium gin on the go. For a superior taste experience, the much-anticipated offering combines the brand's acclaimed, vapour-infused London Dry Gin with the right balance of tonic water.



Since its famous blue bottle debuted on shelves among a sea of green glass, the brand has been using only the finest ingredients and delivering a bar-quality taste.



Bombay Sapphire Tonic is best served cold, straight from the fridge, over ice, and garnished with a lime wedge. Whatever the occasion, the pre-mix is meticulously prepared to showcase the unique juniper and citrus aromas of Bombay Sapphire gin, whether it's al fresco events, private gatherings at home, or being on the go. Aside from its versatility and simplicity, it assures that quality and taste are not compromised. The combination of precisely balanced gin and tonic creates a high grade cocktail on the move that has no artificial flavours or colours.



Bacardi India Private Ltd., Senior Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, expresses his views on the launch: "Bombay Sapphire is known for stirring creativity in various capacities and disrupting the market with its innovative vision." Besides versatility and convenience, one of the key focuses while launching the Bombay Sapphire RTD was to emphasise and ensure that the quality of the drink remained intact. While the product enables its consumers the ease of portability and storing the drink, what sets it apart is its taste, which is on par with that of a premium bar cocktail. Bombay Sapphire's RTD is going to fit all occasions, anytime and anywhere; it is going to grow into becoming the next most demanded product under the RTD category. "



The elegant, matte finish packaging has been meticulously crafted to maintain the serve's quality both on the shelf and after purchase. The material helps to keep the G&T fresh and cold for longer by shielding it from the sun. The can is 100 percent recyclable and is available separately or in a box of four.



