A programme to introduce young minds to social entrepreneurship

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO), an Indian non-profit organisation, launched the Future Leaders Program (FLP) in 2020. More than 200 students from various educational institutes, including IIM Ranchi, IIM Ahmedabad, Harvard Business School, KLS Gogte Institute of Technology (Belgaum), Kashibai Navale Medical College Pune, Rockwell International School Hyderabad, and others, have participated in and benefited from this programme since its inception.





FLP takes students on a deep dive into the inner workings of a non-profit organisation and teaches skills that are useful in today's world, such as digital marketing, fundraising, and social sector innovation. FLP also instils essential leadership skills in students by encouraging them to communicate and interact with one another as well as with various NGOs through various projects and assignments.



It is designed and run by accomplished professionals and industry stalwarts from a variety of fields who are alumni of prestigious Indian and international institutions such as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), South Indian Education Society (SIES), Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, London Business School, and others.



"Imparting social entrepreneurship skills among youth can play a significant role in holistic development of young people while also allowing them to contribute to the development of their own communities," said Siddharth Ladsariya, Founding Volunteer, Young Volunteers Organisation and FLP. Participants in YVO's Future Leaders Program gain skills that will help them become active members of an organisation or society, as well as future leaders who will add value."



"FLP provides a great platform for participants to bond with like-minded people while also helping students improve their leadership, teamwork, communication, decision-making, and critical thinking skills." "We hope that the FLP experience ignites a passion in students and helps them recognise that they are true leaders with the potential to positively impact the world," Siddharth added.



The YVO FLP is seeking applications from students and educational institutions to join its new batch, which will begin in March 2022. The programme introduces young minds to social entrepreneurship, combines leadership and social service, and makes social service more accessible to youth aged 16 to 25.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

tb/

