A picture perfect Christmas

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) While the new tribe of influencers post 'selfies', travelogues and promotional gifts to spread festive cheer on their social media platforms, some, and by some we mean those who are influencers in the real sense of the term, prefer to keep things traditional.





For the festive season, these power couples and iconic families choose to do things the good old fashioned way, spreading cheer through holiday cards with loved ones. So without further ado we present the best Holiday greetings, from their homes and hearts to yours:



Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families- from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave," said the note accompanying Meghan and Harry's 2021 holiday card.



Victoria & David Beckham

Last year Victoria Beckham posted a video and a series of pictures trying to get her family to pose in one frame, this year the designer chose to keep it candid together with her beau. Victoria posted this picture of herself and David Beckham in their Christmas sweaters on social media commenting, " Now that's a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!?? kisses @davidbeckham."



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, photographed with their children posted their annual Christmas card on Instagram commenting stating, "Delighted to share a new image of the family." The family is pending the holidays at their country home and will be joined by members of the Middleton family.



Denise Richards

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family. And WOW did @simplytoimpress shine!" captioned her holiday card on Instagram. "Christmas might look a little different this year, but I think everyone will feel our love, hope and joy, no matter how near or far."



