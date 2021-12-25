A one-stop shop in your Mumbai neighbourhood for culinary needs!

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) Urban Platter, the one-stop shop for all gourmet and culinary needs in every cuisine and category, offers clients convenient options for culinary and luxury culinary needs, with an online retail presence in over 700 locations across India. They have opened their first store under the Urban Platter name and brand in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.





"The reason we are launching a retail store is that we want to provide the full experience of a physical store and allow people to try and taste our products - to give them the touch and feel aspect," said Chirag Kenia, co-founder of Urban Platter. "While we launched as an e-commerce portal predominantly, we realised that providing people with all their needs under one roof is also an opportunity we want to provide to gourmet culinary food lovers, hence the idea of opening a store." he further adds.



Christmas gift box by Urban Platter

Bandra will be home to the first-of-its-kind store, which will house 1000 culinary products under one brand. All of the goods are vegan, and most importantly, they will give you with a complete gastronomic experience.



"Since a large chunk of the target audience resides in or shops in Bandra, which is also the heart of the city, it is definitely the best place to get an idea of customer requirements." We will be showcasing about 900 to 1000 products, and we expect people to come and try our products. The goal is to build a strong brand presence and understand our consumer behaviour better," said Kenia at the store launch.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb